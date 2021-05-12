George Hill Is A Strong Believer In Tyrese Maxey

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey has become a bit of a fan favorite. After scoring 39 points against the Denver Nuggets early in the season, many beg to see the rookie play on a nightly basis.

Not only has he become a favorite to the fans, but his teammates as well. Multiple players have said great things about Maxey. Mostly about his strong work ethic and willingness to learn.

The latest teammate to praise the rookie was George Hill. After practice on Monday, Hill spoke about his thoughts on the Sixers' first-round pick.

"I think he is going to be one of the top guards in this league for years to come. I'm always on him telling him continue to stay ready, continue to do what he's doing. Because I love everything about him," said Hill.

Staying ready has been the key to Maxey's success this season. His minutes have not always been consistent, but he is always prepared to perform when given the opportunity.

Along with being impressed with what Maxey has done so far, Hill is also looking forward to what the future holds for the 20-year-old.

"The kid has heart, has a high motor, wants to learn, and play in the right way. I'm so excited for all the success that he's gotten so far, and I know that there's way more in that bag that he got, so looking forward to it," Hill said Monday.

While the Sixers window is right now, it is always good to keep an eye on the future. With that being said, the future looks bright in Tyrese Maxey.

When the Sixers drafted him at pick 21, it was viewed as one of the biggest steals in the draft. The way teammates and coaches talk about him, along with his play, are a testament to that.

Maxey continues to turn heads with the work he has put in this season. With his potential, there is no denying he will be a good player for years to come.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.