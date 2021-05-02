George Hill Raves About Sixers Rookie Tyrese Maxey

George Hill has only been with the Philadelphia 76ers for roughly a month now. After spending most of the 2020-2021 NBA season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Hill found himself dealt to the Sixers on the day of the trade deadline.

When the Sixers traded for Hill, they were looking for a natural and experienced backup ball-handler who's battle-tested in the playoffs. They ended up getting all of the above along with a veteran leader and presence for young players who enjoy seeking advice from veterans such as Tyrese Maxey.

Ever since getting drafted to the Sixers in November, Maxey has been a sponge within the locker room. At 20-years-old, Maxey doesn't pretend he knows all about life in the NBA and understands he has room for improvement in all areas of the game.

Therefore, Maxey looks to his veteran teammates for advice, and George Hill has been quite impressed with the young Kentucky product through his first month practicing and playing alongside the rookie guard.

"I like the kid a lot," Hill said recently in regards to Maxey. "I think he's going to have a bright future in the NBA. I like his speed, and I like the drive he has behind him, he listens. He's going to be a really good guard."

Like every player in the NBA, Hill didn't have it all figured out when he first came to the league in 2008. He had a lot to learn from the veterans that surrounded him on the San Antonio Spurs after he was selected 26th overall before his rookie year. Now, Hill is doing what he can to play the role of the teacher these days.

"I just try to do the things and tell (Tyrese) the things that I've learned from some of the great players that I've played with," Hill continued. "[I tell him about] the good and the bad on and off the floor, just so he can be a better player."

Although Maxey has been in and out of the Sixers' rotation this season, the rookie guard has shown a lot of promise through his first 54 games in the NBA. While he might be out of Philly's plans for the playoffs, the young guard is getting more than enough knowledge from his supportive veteran teammates to set him up for success in the future.

