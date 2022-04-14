Niang Believes Embiid Would be 'Unreal' in Playoffs if he Loses MVP Race

With the 2021-2022 NBA season in the rearview, select media members are beginning to cast their votes for the end-of-the-year awards. Similar to last season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is a potential Most Valuable Player award winner.

Last year, Embiid’s lack of availability to several injury setbacks steered voters in a different direction. While Embiid’s season was spectacular, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was not only playing at a high level too, but he was available for his team throughout the entire season without any setbacks.

When the results came out, Embiid found out he was the NBA’s MVP runner-up -- and not the winner. Therefore, he came into the 2021-2022 season with added motivation. Once again, Embiid is in the conversation to potentially win MVP.

As Embiid played at a high level for the second season in a row, he was also healthier than ever as he played in a career-high of 68 games during the regular season. While Embiid’s production in the regular season exceeded his progress from last season as he led the league in scoring, there is still a real chance Philly’s big man loses out on the award to Jokic for the second season in a row.

If that were to happen, 76ers veteran forward Georges Niang believes that would light a fire under Embiid as the first round of the playoffs approach.

“I think you will see an unreal Joel Embiid in the playoffs if that happened,” said Niang. “So, I mean, pick your poison.”

When the Sixers take the floor on Saturday for Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors, it will mark the fifth-straight season Embiid will appear in the playoffs. Niang doesn’t believe that an MVP win would make Embiid too comfortable and forget about playing at a high level in the postseason, but Niang sends a warning shot to the league anyway.

“I think he deserves it,” Niang finished. “I’m not going to do any more advocating because the numbers speak for themselves. I know who my MVP is, but if he doesn’t win, he’s going to show you why you shouldn’t want it. Not saying that even if he does win, he’s not, but I mean, don’t challenge Joel. That’s one thing, and I’ll leave it at that.”

