Georges Niang Thankful for MVP Chants From Sixers Fans

Over the last year, Sixers fans in attendance at the Wells Fargo Center have spent a lot of time chanting MVP. As Sixers center Joel Embiid was in the midst of an MVP-caliber season, Philadelphia was hoping to see the star center become the first Philly player to win the prestigious award since Allen Iverson did it in the early 2000s.

Unfortunately, Embiid came up short. While he did place second for the award, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic took home the hardware. Although Embiid didn't win MVP last season, he still receives the chants every now and then this year when he's at the free-throw line.

During Monday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the All-Star center wasn't available as he was taking the night off to rest. However, fans still found a reason to chant MVP as first-year Sixer Georges Niang had himself an outstanding game coming off the bench against the Blazers.

Despite being shorthanded, missing key players such as Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons, the Sixers defeated the Damian Lillard-led Trail Blazers 113-103. Niang, who checked into the game for 31 minutes, shot 7-16 from the field, collecting 21 total points coming off the bench.

In an attempt to show praise to one of the newest Sixers, fans in the building on Monday night utilized their MVP chants for Niang as he went to the free-throw line to shoot foul shots. "Joel told me to never let that happen again," Niang joked after the game. "The fans here have been great and have welcomed me with open arms, so I'm thankful for that."

As a career backup, Niang has never received MVP chants in his career during his time with the Indiana Pacers and the Utah Jazz. However, he's quickly finding out that with hustle, high-energy, and reliable play, Niang can garner tons of praise in Philadelphia.

