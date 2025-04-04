Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History in Sixers-Bucks Matchup
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers returned home to host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Heading into the matchup, the Bucks had Giannis listed on the injury report but upgraded him to available shortly before the matchup tipped off.
The Sixers had a shocking lead through the first half of action. As Antetokounmpo had a quiet start considering the circumstances, Milwaukee trailed by as many as 17 points against the undermanned Sixers. It wouldn’t be long before Antetokounmpo stepped up to another level.
In the second quarter, Antetokounmpo scored 12 points in 10 minutes. Just like that, he helped the Bucks rally with a 36-20 quarter, helping Milwaukee gain a small lead at halftime. From that point on, Antetokounmpo made NBA history.
via @Bucks: FIRST PLAYER IN NBA HISTORY WITH 35/20/17.
Antetokounmpo joins an exclusive club with his Thursday night stat line. He’s now one of five active players to have a 30/15/15 game under his belt.
Giannis joins the club along with Denver’s Nikola Jokic, LA’s Luka Doncic, Denver’s Russell Westbrook, and LAC’s James Harden.
Antetokounmpo scored 35 points in 38 minutes on 12-19 shooting from the field and 10-11 shooting from the free-throw line. He dished out 20 assists and came down with 17 rebounds. A dominant outing for the superstar allowed the Bucks to complete a blowout comeback win over the Sixers.
The Bucks advanced to 42-34 on the season. They jumped the Detroit Pistons to reclaim the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Sixers help their lottery case as they fall to 23-54 on the year.