All 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History in Sixers-Bucks Matchup

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a historic night against the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Apr 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers returned home to host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Heading into the matchup, the Bucks had Giannis listed on the injury report but upgraded him to available shortly before the matchup tipped off.

The Sixers had a shocking lead through the first half of action. As Antetokounmpo had a quiet start considering the circumstances, Milwaukee trailed by as many as 17 points against the undermanned Sixers. It wouldn’t be long before Antetokounmpo stepped up to another level.

In the second quarter, Antetokounmpo scored 12 points in 10 minutes. Just like that, he helped the Bucks rally with a 36-20 quarter, helping Milwaukee gain a small lead at halftime. From that point on, Antetokounmpo made NBA history.

via @Bucks: FIRST PLAYER IN NBA HISTORY WITH 35/20/17.

Antetokounmpo joins an exclusive club with his Thursday night stat line. He’s now one of five active players to have a 30/15/15 game under his belt.

Giannis joins the club along with Denver’s Nikola Jokic, LA’s Luka Doncic, Denver’s Russell Westbrook, and LAC’s James Harden.

Antetokounmpo scored 35 points in 38 minutes on 12-19 shooting from the field and 10-11 shooting from the free-throw line. He dished out 20 assists and came down with 17 rebounds. A dominant outing for the superstar allowed the Bucks to complete a blowout comeback win over the Sixers.

The Bucks advanced to 42-34 on the season. They jumped the Detroit Pistons to reclaim the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Sixers help their lottery case as they fall to 23-54 on the year.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News