Gilbert Arenas Names 76ers Rival as Best Fit for Joel Embiid
Over the first few weeks of the season, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid caught a lot of flack for his absence in the lineup. As his team continues to struggle, the former MVP finds himself under the microscope again.
Following the Sixers' loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, the team held a team meeting that reportedly lasted over an hour. In a rare turn of events, reports of what transpired in the locker room have been leaked out. One of the most noteworthy encounters involved Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
According to Shams Charania, Maxey spoke up to Embiid about being late to team activities and practices. He feels those habits need to change, as he sets the tone for the whole group as the franchise cornerstone.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts on Embiid and the Sixers following these developments. He feels the Miami Heat are the only team that will be able to get the most out of the superstar center.
"If he really wants to be who he say he wants to be, he needs to be somewhere that's going to force him to be that," Arenas said. "It needs to be a place where they don't give a f*** about your name, it means nothing to them. You can only go to Pat Riley to restart who you're gonna be."
Despite how things look for the Sixers right now, they have no intentions from moving on from their star big man. That said, the Heat are always a noteworthy team when it comes to Embiid gives his close relationship with Jimmy Butler.
Seeing that the Sixers just invested a large amount of money into the trio of Embiid, Maxey, and Paul George, splitting them up likely isn't on the table. Instead, the group needs to ban together and starting digging themselves out of the deep hole they find themselves in.