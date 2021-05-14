Green, Harris Cite Lack Of Energy As Key Factor In Loss vs. Heat

The Sixers found themselves with another opportunity to lock up the East's No. 1 seed on Thursday night. This time, they found themselves against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

After a lackluster first quarter from the Sixers, Miami took full control of the game. They remained in the driver's seat for the remainder of the contest, handing the Sixers their second straight loss.

Multiple factors led to the Sixers' downfall on Thursday night, but one stands out the most. The effort levels from each side told the entire story. One team came out ready to win at all cost, while the other struggled to show signs of life.

After the game, multiple players cited lackluster effort as a key contributor to the loss to Miami. First up was Tobias Harris.

"That energy level from the start hurt us. Their physicality as well, you would have thought they were the team playing out there to punch a number one seed. We didn't bring it tonight," said Harris postgame.

Miami opened the game with just under a 40 point quarter, and from there, things just continued to go downhill for the Sixers.

Danny Green addressed the media shortly after Harris, echoing most of his main points. "From the tip, they kind of set the tone. We were on our heels most of the game. I thought we played passive," he said.

Another thing Green brought up was rebounding. The Heat controlled the glass all game, out-rebounding the Sixers 47-30.

"They out-rebounded us a ton. That's just passion, desire, and want. We got to get to the boards better, myself included," said Green.

The Sixers have had nights where their shots haven't fallen, but this game was one of the first all year that they mailed in on the glass.

Thursday was one of the rare occasions this season where the Sixers just looked lifeless from start to finish. Miami was able to magnify the intensity from the opening tip, and the Sixers failed to match it.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.