Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable for Game 7 vs. Sixers

The Atlanta Hawks had a grand opportunity in their hands on Friday night. After forming an unlikely comeback during Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the Hawks took a 3-2 lead in the series. They were granted the opportunity to host the Sixers for a pivotal Game 6 matchup.

While everything went right for the Hawks in the first half of Friday's game, the second half gave them issues. Although the Hawks kept the matchup tight, they ended up losing Game 6, as the 76ers picked up an ugly 104-99 victory.

Not only did the Hawks take on a loss, but they also lost their starting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic in the process as well. Bogdanovic, who lasted until the fourth quarter on Friday night, left early after checking in for a little over two minutes in the final period.

As the veteran sharpshooter was dealing with knee soreness, the Hawks had no choice but to rule him out for the remainder of the matchup. After the game, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan didn't have much of an update.

Neither did the team's star guard, Trae Young. "I don't know too much," Young said. "I know he was out for most of the second half, and I know he's going to try and get treatment and hopefully be ready for Game 7."

The following morning, McMillan made it clear that Bogdanovic did not receive any diagnosis outside of knee soreness. While he was getting treatment on Saturday, the Hawks couldn't confirm whether he would play in Game 7 or not. Therefore, he's listed as questionable leading up to the matchup.

"We gotta be ready to play with or without him," Young said on Friday. "Obviously, he's a big piece to our team and brings a lot of scoring. He's a big part of our team, but nobody's going to feel sorry for us if we lose. We got to go out there and play hard."

The Sixers and the Hawks are set to tip-off at 8:00 PM EST. on Sunday night. As Atlanta cannot confirm Bogdanovic's status right now, he'll likely be considered a game-time decision on Sunday night.

