Hawks Rookie Joins Sixers Legend Allen Iverson in NBA History

Atlanta Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher matched a stat with Allen Iverson.

Justin Grasso

Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Thursday night’s game was a major for Atlanta Hawks rookie, Zaccharie Risacher.

As Atlanta faced the Brooklyn Nets, the Hawks took care of business with a dominant victory. Zaccharie Risacher was a major factor behind Atlanta’s success.

The rookie checked in for 35 minutes on Thursday. He knocked down all but five of his 20 shots from the field and lit it up from three by going 6-11 from deep. Risacher accounted for 38 points, which marked game-high. With his scoring and three-point shooting, Risacher joined Sixers legend Allen Iverson in the NBA history books.

via @statmuse: First overall rookies to record 35+ points and 5+ threes in multiple games:

— Allen Iverson
— Zaccharie Risacher

That's it.

The other time Risacher did it this season was during the Milwaukee Bucks late last month. The rookie notched a 36-point game and made five threes.

Just last year, Risacher was a projected top-three pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. When the Hawks shockingly won the top pick in the lottery, Risacher ended up getting the call first over everybody.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the rookie started all but two of the 72 matchups he played in this year. The rookie averaged 25 minutes on the court. Risacher has posted averages of 12 points, four rebounds, and one assist. He is shooting 35 percent from three on nearly five attempts per game.

At this point in the year, the Hawks are locked into a Play-In position. Which seed they take up remains the biggest question. The Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, and the Hawks are each battling for the eighth seed. The winner of that spot will take on the Orlando Magic for a one-and-done. Risacher will get a crack at his first postseason action soon enough.

Justin Grasso
