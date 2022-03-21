Following a tough loss against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at home, the Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to host the Miami Heat less than 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Raptors.

Going into Sunday's game, the Sixers had a clean injury report. Outside of the G League assignees, the Sixers didn't have any absences.

While they came out of Sunday's game without any notable setbacks occurring to their roster, the Sixers could rest a player or two, leaving them shorthanded against the Miami Heat.

James Harden, who rested against the Heat weeks ago, mentioned that he intends to play in the second night of the back-to-back after Sunday's game. "That's the plan," he said. "I plan on playing."

As for Joel Embiid, his status remains unclear. For the last few games, Embiid was questionable going into the matchups as he's been dealing with back soreness. Despite having his playing status in question, Embiid managed to play.

Whether he will finally take a night off on Monday or not is unclear.

What About Miami?

On Miami's end, they have a couple of key absences and could potentially have more.

Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo have been ruled out against the Sixers already on Monday night. Meanwhile, Caleb Martin and the All-Star Jimmy Butler are currently considered questionable to play.

Lately, Butler's been in and out of Miami's lineup. Butler missed three matchups over the last ten games, but none of his absences were consecutive.

When the Heat played the Oklahoma City Thunder a few nights ago, Butler was absent in the 12-point victory. The last time the star veteran took the court was on March 15, when the Heat defeated the Detroit Pistons.

The recent trend of Butler's absences hint he might make his return to the floor on Monday night to face the Sixers in Philadelphia, but the Heat can't guarantee he'll be available as he's dealing with a right ankle sprain currently.

