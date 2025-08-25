All 76ers

Here’s the Biggest ‘What If’ in Recent Sixers History

Eric Jay Santos

May 12, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (middle) is congratulated after making the game winning basket against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during game seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto defeated Philadelphia. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Last week, CBS Sports released a list of the top 25 NBA “what ifs” from the past 25 years. One of the featured questions is: “What if Kawhi missed the shot vs. Sixers?”

Kawhi Leonard's Shot

This is referring to the memorable Game 7 playoff match between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors in 2019. With the game tied 90-90, Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard made a dramatic buzzer-beater as time expired. This is widely considered to be the memorable moment from the franchise's successful championship run.

If Leonard missed the game-defining shot, there is a realistic chance that Philadelphia pulls ahead in overtime. If that had happened, how close would the 76ers have gotten to championship glory? 

CBS Sports’ Jasmyn Wimbish suggests that the 76ers would have fallen to the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference Finals series. 

Joel Embiid
May 12, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (right) is embraced by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) at the end of game seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

“If the Sixers come out on top, that means meeting with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Given Milwaukee's dominance that whole season, with 60 wins and the top spot in the East, the Bucks probably advance to the NBA Finals. The Raptors were better equipped to contain the Bucks, and had a fifth best defense, while the Sixers were league average in that regard. That means we'd get a Bucks vs. Warriors matchup in the NBA Finals, watching Giannis Antetokounmpo go up against a Golden State team that still had Kevin Durant.”

The Verdict

During the 2018-2019 season, the Bucks held the best record in the NBA and the 76ers finished with the third seed in the Eastern Conference. In three regular-season games, Milwaukee took the edge over the 76ers, 2-1. Although statistics lean towards the Bucks, the advantage is not significant enough to conclude a definitive victor in a best-of-seven series. 

In Wimbish’s hypothetical scenario, the Bucks would then face the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. It’s hard to imagine any other NBA team besting a core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant, even if Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks had the better regular-season record. Like the real-life series between the Raptors and Warriors, the outcome would likely come down to the injury report.  

Stephen Curry
May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In a fictional world where injuries don’t happen, the Warriors are three-peating as NBA champions in 2019. There is no NBA team from that time, including the 76ers, that would have bested the full-strength Warriors.

Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Eric Santos is a contributing writer for Philadelphia 76ers on SI. In 2020, Eric first covered the Houston Rockets for SB Nation, where he created statistical analysis, original opinions, and historical breakdowns in his coverage for the team. In addition to his role as a contributing writer, Eric also served as a social media manager for The Dream Shake. In 2023, Eric was a contributing writer for Boston Celtics on SI, covering the team’s NBA Championship run.

