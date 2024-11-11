Hornets Announcer Has Absurd Reaction to LaMelo Ball's Three vs Sixers
After giving up a double-digit lead in the second half, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves battling with the Charlotte Hornets down to the wire. Thanks to some late-game heroics from LaMelo Ball, overtime would be needed to decide a winner.
Ball entered Sunday as one of the league's leading scorers, averaging a career high 28.4 PPG. The former All-Star has done a lot of damage from beyond the arc, converting 37.5% of his threes on extremely high volume.
The Sixers defense would have a tough time slowing down the former No. 3 pick, as he erupted for 38 points. His biggest shot came in the final moments of regulation. With the Hornets down three with 10 seconds to go, he was able to hit a corner three while fading out of bounds.
In recent years, Hornets announcer Eric Collins has become a big hit on social media with his theatrics during games. Sunday would be no different, as he erupted on the local broadcast following Ball's three.
While Ball would end up sending things to overtime, his big offensive night would not be enough to get his team a win. The Sixers managed to hold on in overtime to secure their second win of the season.
Down two stars in Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, the Sixers have needed their supporting cast to step up and fill the void. Rookie Jared McCain did so in a big way against the Hornets, posting a career-high 27 points. Guerschon Yabusele also came alive off the bench, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds.
The Sixers find themselves back in action Tuesday night against the New York Knicks in their first NBA Cup game of the season.