Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Offers Injury Update Before 76ers Matchup
The Charlotte Hornets could get a major boost on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. The team recently upgraded its All-Star guard, LaMelo Ball.
Lately, Ball has been dealing with a calf strain. After starting the season off healthy and thriving through the first stretch of the 2024-2025 run, Ball hit a tough obstacle that slowed him up. Monday night could offer him an opportunity to get back on track.
First, Ball has to see how he feels going through warmups.
“I feel alright,” Ball told reporters on Monday. I’ll probably just do shootaround to see how that goes—the one before the game. … I’m just excited to play for real.”
Prior to his recent absence, Ball appeared in 18 games for the Hornets. He was knocking down his shots at a 43 percent clip, drilling 36 percent of his threes while taking 13 attempts per game.
Ball was producing 31 points, five rebounds, and seven assists on a nightly basis. The young guard was widely viewed as a potential All-Star favorite.
If Ball misses Monday’s action against the Sixers, it would be his eighth absence in a row. If he plays, it would mark the first time he’s playing this month.
On November 27, Ball checked in for 36 minutes against the Miami Heat. The star guard posted 32 points, ten rebounds, and seven assists in a four-point loss against the Heat.
When the Hornets and the Sixers battled it out on November 10, Ball produced 38 points in 40 minutes. the Sixers came out on top with a two-point win in overtime.
The Sixers and the Hornets are set for a 7 PM ET tip. Ball is a game-time decision as of now.