Bridges Downplays Scuffle vs. Drummond, Compares NBA to WWE

    December 9, 2021
    Miles Bridges Downplays Scuffle With Drummond, Compares NBA to WWE
    Miles Bridges Downplays Scuffle With Drummond, Compares NBA to WWE

    On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets met once more at the Spectrum Center for the second matchup of their two-game mini-series. 

    On Monday night, the Sixers and the Hornets couldn't settle the score in four quarters. Therefore they went into overtime, where the Sixers eventually picked up their second straight victory.

    Once again, on Wednesday, the Hornets and the Sixers were in a close battle. And when games are close, players typically tend to get scrappy, and moments can be tense on the court. 

    Late in the second quarter of Wednesday night's game, Sixers center Andre Drummond and Hornets forward Miles Bridges shared an exchange that stopped the game a little under two minutes before halftime.

    The scuffle originally started after Drummond attempted to box out Bridges following a Seth Curry shot attempt. That's when Bridges lowered his shoulder right into the back of Drummond, causing the big man to fall over.

    Drummond was able to get up right away, which was fortunate considering he could've hurt his neck or back with the way he whipped after the contact -- hence the reason why Drummond was so frustrated after the play.

    When the Sixers center did get up, he wasted no time running over to Bridges and getting in the Hornets veteran's face. At that point, referees and other players fled over to the scene to avoid any further issues.

    Bridges discussed the "scuffle" between Drummond and himself following the matchup on Wednesday night. As he downplayed the situation, Bridges went ahead and compared the NBA to the WWE when it comes to the scuffles and altercations that go down on the court most of the time.

    "How big is he? Seven-foot, 280? It's nothing," said Bridges, according to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer. "Nobody is ever going to fight in the NBA. The NBA is kind of like WWE. Ain't nobody about to fight. He had his chance to do something, but it's all for entertainment."

    Drummond and Bridges' exchange never escalated to anything beyond talking. However, they were both still punished in some capacity as they picked up double technical fouls after the situation. Fortunately, their issues stopped right there, and the Sixers and Hornets continued to play a good game of basketball.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

