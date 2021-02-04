Miles Bridges Calls Sixers' Joel Embiid 'Unguardable'

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has established himself as one of the NBA's most dominant bigs years ago. However, the big man continues to amaze spectators this season and constantly earns praise from his opponents.

On Wednesday night, Embiid returned to the floor after a one-game absence due to back tightness. As he missed the last five quarters the Sixers have played in, it seemed the big man was making up for lost time against the Charlotte Hornets as he dominated in the first half of action.

In the first ten minutes of Wednesday night's game, Embiid knocked down five of his eight shots from the field. He also went two for three from beyond-the-arc, which helped him pick up 13 points through his first appearance on the floor.

While his second quarter was a bit quieter, Embiid still managed to go three for four from the field and collected seven points. Heading into halftime, the big man already had 20 points as the Sixers dominated Charlotte 64-42.

The second half wasn't as entertaining for 76ers fans as Philly took their foot off the gas and allowed the Hornets to outscore them in the third and fourth quarters. But Embiid still helped lead his team to victory as he scored a game-high of 34 points as Philly picked up a 118-11 win over Charlotte.

Following the game, Hornets forward Miles Bridges complimented the Sixers' big man after facing him for the third time this season. “He’s unguardable," Bridges said in regards to Embiid. "I don’t think there is anybody in this league that can guard him when he’s hitting shots and especially when he’s in the post. We tried to send double teams, and he was hitting turnaround fadeaways. It’s tough, that’s why he’s the top MVP candidate right now, and he’s playing at a very high level, and it’s tough to stop him."

Just the other day, Embiid was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month. Miles Bridges and the Hornets found out exactly why that is. While there's a ton of time left in the season for the MVP race to change, right now, it's evident that Embiid belongs near or at the top of the list of candidates.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_