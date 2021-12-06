Hornets Will Miss LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier vs. Sixers on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with their unfair share of setbacks this season. Prior to last week, the Sixers' lineups have changed almost on a game-by-game basis as they've constantly lost players to injuries and illnesses. Now, the Sixers will face a team in a similar position on Monday night in the Charlotte Hornets.

On Saturday, the Hornets were forced to cancel practice and send players and staffers home as a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak sent multiple players into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

The first two players to enter the protocol happened to be Charlotte's starting guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Shortly after Ball and Rozier were entered into the protocol, the Hornets added Jaden McDaniels and Mason Plumlee to the list.

At the time, the four players weren't ruled out for Monday's matchup against Philadelphia just yet as they had an opportunity to take two more COVID-19 tests within a 24-hour span. However, it appears none of them were fortunate to return negative tests as they are all ruled out ahead of Monday's game.

The Sixers will now face the Hornets without Ball, Rozier, Plumlee, and McDaniels. That's a tough blow for Charlotte, as they've been off to an impressive start this year by winning 14 of their first 25 games of the year.

As for the Sixers, they are quickly getting back to full health. While they still don't have Ben Simmons around as he remains out due to personal reasons, the Sixers could get their starting power forward Tobias Harris back in the mix on Monday night as he's been upgraded to questionable after missing Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a non-COVID illness. Other than Harris, the Sixers are expected to have all of their other regulars available when they tip-off against the Hornets at 7 PM EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.