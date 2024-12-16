All 76ers

Hornets Reveal Important Injury Update Before Matchup vs 76ers

The Charlotte Hornets are dealing with an injury concern ahead of their matchup against the 76ers.

Mar 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Monday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets will lack some key players. On Charlotte’s side, they could be without the All-Star guard, LaMelo Ball. As far as guaranteed absences go, the standout reserve Tre Mann is already set to miss the matchup.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, the Hornets listed Mann out due to disc irritation. Monday’s game against the Sixers will be the 11th game in a row Mann will miss.

The last time the Hornets saw Mann on the court was during the November 21 matchup against the Detroit Pistons. At the time, Mann checked in for 21 minutes. He shot just 20 percent from the field to score five points in Charlotte’s victory.

On Monday morning, the Hornets released an important injury update on Mann. According to the team, Mann has begun light court work and is back in the weight room. He is going to miss an additional two weeks at minimum.

Mann was off to a solid start this season. In a bench role, he was seeing the court for 25 minutes per game in his first 13 games of the year.

With that role, Mann was averaging 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists. He was shooting threes at a 40 percent clip, taking roughly five shots from deep per game.

In two games against the Sixers this season, the Hornets had Mann around for just the first outing. In that game, Mann shot 1-6 from the field to score five points in 15 minutes.

The Hornets aren’t the only team without a key guard off the bench. On the Sixers’ side, Jared McCain has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a meniscus tear in last Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Sixers and the Hornets will tip off at 7 PM ET.

