Embiid Celebrates Sixers' Fifth-Straight Win With a Shirley Temple

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers entered Wednesday night's game on a bit of a hot streak. Last Sunday, the Sixers were coming off of one of their most disappointing losses of the year as they fell short at home to an extremely shorthanded Atlanta Hawks team.

With a matchup against the Washington Wizards on the road, the Sixers had a chance to get back in the winner's column and forget about their ugly loss. A dominant win in DC put the Sixers on the right track.

When they returned to the floor once again on Tuesday, the Sixers took down the Toronto Raptors and made it two in a row. Then finally, Philly closed out the new year last Thursday with an upset victory over the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

This week, the Sixers continued their hot streak as they welcomed in 2022 with a dominant victory over the Houston Rockets at home. On Wednesday, they had an opportunity to make it five in a row as the Sixers paid a visit to the Orlando Magic.

Getting the Job Done

Orlando wasn't an easy opponent on Wednesday. Despite being undermanned and in a rebuilding phase, the Magic gave the Sixers a run for their money. But as Doc Rivers made clear last week, the 76ers don't care about how they got a win -- they just care about getting the victory nonetheless.

Well, the Sixers did just that on Wednesday. Taking the matchup down to the wire, the 76ers came out on top and defeated the Magic 116-106, picking up their fifth-straight victory. After the game, Sixers center Joel Embiid celebrated in vintage fashion.

Shirley Temple for the Big Guy

When Embiid entered the NBA, it was widely known that the Sixers star had a love for Shirley Temples. Many times when Embiid was spotted out around Philadelphia, he was seen drinking non-alcoholic Shirley Temples.

While Embiid doesn't go out too much these days, he still wanted to celebrate Wednesday's win -- and he did so by having himself a Shirley Temple in Orlando after the win. The All-Star deserved it as he wrapped up the night with a game-high of 31 points in 33 minutes.

