How Many Sixers Will Miss Thursday's Game vs. Hawks?

The NBA continues to deal with COVID-19 cases loading up on rosters throughout the month of December.

While the Philadelphia 76ers already dealt with a small outbreak last month as Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle, and Joel Embiid all missed extended time after testing positive, the Sixers are currently dealing with another outbreak as several other players are in the health and safety protocol.

Last week, the Sixers found out about their first case of COVID since Embiid last tested positive. Ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the Miami Heat, the Sixers announced that Georges Niang would become the Sixers' fifth member to test positive for the virus.

A few days later, two more members of the team joined him. Ahead of Philadelphia's Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sixers center Andre Drummond and their backup guard Shake Milton entered the protocol.

While it seemed like three players would be it for Philadelphia, they had another case pop up following Monday's matchup against the Boston Celtics as the veteran forward Danny Green became the eighth member of the Sixers to enter the health and safety protocol this season.

Who's Out for Thursday?

The Sixers are slated to host the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this season on Thursday. While Atlanta has yet to reveal their injury report against the Sixers as they just played against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, they have a handful of players out in the health and safety protocol as well.

Therefore, Thursday's game between the Sixers and the Hawks won't be an ordinary matchup between the two Eastern Conference rivals. As we wait for Atlanta to reveal their injury report for Thursday night, let's check in on who's out for Philadelphia.

Andre Drummond

Danny Green

Shake Milton

Georges Niang

Ben Simmons

While five players on the injury report would seem significant in previous times, it's a sign the Sixers are getting healthier these days as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz, and Jaden Springer have been left off of it this time around after previously being listed.

The 76ers still have ways to go before they get back to being fully healthy again, but at least they are beginning to trend in the right direction as the month of December winds down.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.