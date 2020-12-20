How did the Philadelphia 76ers Fare in 2020 NBA GM Survey?

With the 2020-2021 NBA season vastly approaching, senior stats analyst John Schuhmann discussed a series of questions with all 30 of the league's general managers for the yearly NBA GM survey.

This year, the Philadelphia 76ers don't have the same kind of hype around them compared to last season, but the team made several significant changes to the coaching staff and the roster.

So, how did the new-look Sixers fare in this year's GM survey? Let's analyze.

Top Five Favorites?

After clinching the third seed in the Eastern Conference two years in a row, the Sixers dropped to sixth place last season as the playoffs approached. So, as expected, GMs around the league don't see the Sixers as top-three favorites this year.

However, they aren't too far behind. Although the Sixers received a small percentage of votes for landing in second and third place, they picked up 30-percent of the votes in fourth place -- putting them at No. 5 overall behind the Boston Celtics.

Bulletin Board Material for Embiid

Joel Embiid knows he didn't play to the highest level he's capable of playing at last season. He took a lack of being named to All-NBA teams personally. Now, he can look at the GM survey and get motivated because he wasn't voted as a top-three big man in the NBA. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Anthony Davis received the top three votes, deservedly so.

Some of the Best Moves

Since bringing Daryl Morey into the front office, the Sixers have made a handful of moves this offseason while keeping their key core together. While the Los Angeles Lakers got all of the credit for making the best moves this offseason, the 76ers received seven-percent of the votes in this category.

Seth Curry is Underrated

On the night of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sixers traded Josh Richardson and a second-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for the veteran guard, Seth Curry. Although Curry has been a reserve throughout his career, the 76ers are looking to expand his role this season, and six percent of the voters believe he was the most underrated player acquisition in the NBA for the Sixers.

Did the Sixers 'Steal' Tyrese Maxey?

Nobody expected Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey to be on the board when the Sixers were on the clock at No. 21. But he was, and Philly didn't hesitate to call his name and make him their newest guard. We've only received a small sample size of Maxey in the NBA, but seven percent of NBA GMs believe the Sixers' decision to draft Maxey at No. 21 was a move that will go down as a steal in the future.

Credit for Doc Rivers

After having Brett Brown coach the 76ers for seven seasons, Philly moved on and hired former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers. The Sixers should be happy to know that 11-percent of league decision-makers believe they have the best motivator running the team.

And 24 percent of NBA GMs believe he will make the biggest impact out of all the new head coaches around the league, which is the second-highest percentage behind Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash.

