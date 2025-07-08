How Sixers Fans Reacted to Knicks Player's Recent Statement
The loss of Guerschon Yabusele wasn’t totally shocking for the Philadelphia 76ers this summer. Where the veteran forward will relocate wasn’t exactly expected, however.
For weeks, it seemed Yabusele was set to join Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs. The first day of free agency passed without Yabusele finding his next landing spot.
On day two, the veteran forward shocked the Sixers when he joined their Atlantic Division rival, the New York Knicks. As he inked a reported two-year, $12 million deal, Yabusele left many Sixers fans feeling like Daryl Morey’s front office could’ve matched the offer.
During a recent interview with SKWEEK TV, Yabusele claimed the Sixers did not extend an offer close to what the Knicks put on the table, leaving him feeling like they didn’t actually want him back.
“Leaving Philly was not a major key,” Yabusele said.
“I was thinking to myself ‘Oh my god, I could go back.’ I didn’t really have any issues over there, like I want to leave, no. I was like, ‘Ok, if they want to re-sign me and then they give me something good, I will come back, for sure. And if they want me to leave, then I will leave.’ I didn’t have any hard feelings or hard times. But they almost didn’t make really like an offer. They did, but it was really, really low to be really transparent. So it was I felt like, ‘Oh my god, you guys, it seems like you don’t really want me to stay, kind of.’ So it was a situation.”
Sixers Fans Sound Off on Daryl Morey
@dnicedm: Morey will pay for his sins
@taeoct6jr: Morey still hasn’t learned about killing player relationships
@jayisELIETE: moreyyy😭✌🏽
@sottpie: Love the team but absolutely hate the management and ownership
@ExplosiveArty: Another morey disasterclass
Yabusele had himself a solid first season with the Sixers. After being out of the NBA since 2019, a standout Olympic performance in France led Yabusele to land a one-year, prove-it deal in Philadelphia. He thrived with the opportunity by averaging 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists.
As impressive as Yabusele was on the offensive end of the floor, playing multiple positions and roles, many Sixers fans also defended Philly’s front office for allowing Yabusele to walk.
@JigginJalen: I’m trusting Morey, he’s made some great moves so I’m believing he knows better than me about what to do
@KoDean17: Yabu is a great player as long as you don’t ask him to play defense or rebound the basketball
@SaintSixers: Not tryna be disrespectful to him but if he was actually a good defender he'd have got a better offer, he can't defend, and as a PF that's a massive issue, we got Trendon for half the price when he's better
@Bomoney21580: I remember when everyone cried about Paul Reed. Look how it turned out
The loss of Yabusele won’t prove to be a win or a loss for the Sixers until the 2025-2026 season plays out. Although the move to the Knicks will surely sting, considering Yabusele is a fan favorite going to a franchise rival, there isn’t a ton of history between the French forward and the Sixers, which could help fans get over the loss a lot easier.
