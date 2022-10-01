Skip to main content
How the Sixers Affect OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets Trade

The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder woke up the trade market on Thursday.

The NBA trade market came alive once again on Thursday night as two Western Conference teams engaged in a deal, swapping several role players.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to trade away Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon, and a 2025 second-round pick via the Atlanta Hawks to the Houston Rockets.

In exchange, the Rockets sent David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, and Marquese Chriss over to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The trade came as a bit of surprise, considering the Thunder are an organization that typically collects draft picks rather than dishing them out for veteran players.

But on Thursday, OKC parted ways with one of their many second-round picks for the future.

How the Sixers Affect the Trade

Per Wojnarowski, the Thunder will trade one of the three 2025 second-rounders OKC owns to the Rockets. 

According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the pick via Atlanta that Houston acquired from OKC is protected from 31-40. If the selection doesn’t convey, then the Rockets would get their hands on the second-best second-round pick generated from the Dallas Mavericks, Thunder, or the Sixers.

The Sixers packaged their 2025 selection to send to OKC when Daryl Morey took over the front office as the team’s President of Basketball Operations.

In order to get off of Al Horford’s contract after a disappointing debut season in Philly, the 76ers packaged Horford, the draft rights of Theo Maledon, their Euro stash Vasilije Micic, and the 2025 draft pick to land Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson, and Vincent Poirier. 

I the Atlanta pick doesn’t convey for Houston, then there is a chance that the final pick from the Horford blockbuster between Philly and OKC could be sent Houston’s way in the end. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

