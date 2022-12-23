Is Tobias Harris Overlooked? Pistons Coach Weighs In

When the Indiana Pacers came to South Philly in October, head coach Rick Carlisle mentioned that Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris deserves more credit as an offensive scorer.

At the time, Harris was off to a quieter start to the year as the Sixers ran through Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey. With the lineup constantly changing due to guys being in and out because of injury, Harris garnered more opportunities and took full advantage.

Harris is averaging 17 points this season, which ties his average through 73 games last year. However, the veteran’s three-point shooting average has jumped from 37 percent to 42 on more attempts per game.

With a slightly tweaked role, Harris has been far more efficient and dangerous offensively for the Sixers this year. While he still might get overlooked by some teams, Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey made it clear that his team was aware of what Harris brings to the table ahead of the Wednesday night matchup between the Sixers and the Pistons.

“Tobias is a big-time player people forget,” said Casey. “I don’t forget it. He’s a weapon, and they’ve got three big-time weapons.”

Embiid, Harden, and Harris have been thriving as of late. Going into Wednesday’s game, the Sixers were on a five-game win streak. After a 113-93 win over Detroit, the Sixers picked up their sixth straight with a dominant showing over Detroit.

Harris checked into Wednesday’s game for only 21 minutes. During that time, he was efficient from the field again, draining six of his nine shots for 17 points. Harris proved the Pistons' head coach right as he was a factor in the big win.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.