Looking back on a busy offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have made a handful of critical moves to improve the roster. With another signing on the books ahead of training camp, it’s becoming more apparent that the re-signing of James Harden will likely go down as Daryl Morey’s best move this summer.

It didn’t come as a surprise when Harden re-signed with the Sixers. After all, the veteran All-Star mentioned numerous times that he planned to return to Philadelphia before and after making his 76ers debut during the 2021-2022 season.

While many expected Harden to pick up his player option for next year, which would’ve earned the veteran guard nearly $50 million, Harden shocked the league when he declined his option.

Harden’s decision not to pick up the option wasn’t a sign he was going to test the market and force the Sixers into a bigger deal. It also wasn’t a sign that Harden was landing a max contract, as some might’ve speculated he would do.

Instead, Harden took a notable pay cut as he signed a two-year deal, with a second-year option attached to his contract. According to Spotrac, Harden is estimated to make $33 million next season, rather than the $47 million he would’ve made on his original option.

By taking fewer dollars, Harden opened up space for the 76ers to make several signings at the opening of free agency. Harden was issued a lot of credit for the signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he can take credit for the latest signing of Montrezl Harrell as well.

On Wednesday, the Sixers inked the veteran big man Harrell to a two-year deal. Per Wojnarowski, the Sixers could afford Harrell’s reported $5.2 million contract due to Harden “creating roster flexibility” with his reduced deal.

In addition to having the space to ink Harrell, Harden also reportedly played a part in recruiting Harrell by selling the backup center role behind Joel Embiid to the former Charlotte Hornets big man.

Harden and Harrell played hoops together with the Houston Rockets in the past. As Harden starred for Houston from 2012 to 2020, he spent two seasons playing alongside Harrell from 2015-2017.

Since splitting up from Harden and the Rockets, Harrell became one of the NBA’s best backup centers. In 2020, Harrell earned the Sixth Man of the Year award as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

After stints with the Rockets, Clippers, Lakers, Wizards, and the Hornets, Harrell is slated to join the 76ers for his eighth NBA season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.