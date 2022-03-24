Last year, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey found himself in and out of the team's rotation. While Maxey appeared in 61 games, his minutes weren't consistent.

Fast forward to his sophomore effort, and Maxey has completely turned things around. This year, he's started in 64 of 65 games. The second-year guard averages 35 minutes on the floor after averaging 15 minutes off the bench just a season ago.

Not only has Maxey seen his playing time increase, but he's earned every minute as his production has skyrocketed compared to last season.

Some might be shocked about Maxey's second-year emergence with the Sixers from the outside looking in. But for a guy like James Harden, who just started playing alongside Maxey last month, he quickly caught on and understands why Maxey has found success already in the NBA.

All About the Work Ethic

"He works," Harden said following Wednesday's win. "So nothing surprises anyone when you work hard, put the work in, and put the time and effort into it, you're capable of doing anything you want, and he wants it. He gets it. He just works. He listens, he has great leaders around him."

Ever since joining the Sixers last season, Maxey has received tons of praise from his teammates and coaches regarding his work ethic. As the young guard instills the first one to the gym and the last one to leave type of work ethic, Maxey has seen his hard work pay off throughout the course of the season.

"I work hard," said Maxey. "So, I mean, not to toot my own horn, but that's all I really dictate all this stuff to. And I tell everybody, the work you put in when no one's around always comes to light when you play in front of thousands, so that's really it."

Harden didn't have the chance to play the entire season with Maxey, but the ten-time All-Star was well-aware of the young guard's success before coming to Philly. And as Harden gets to witness Maxey's process, Harden finds joy in seeing it all come together.

"For him to go out there and just take his shots, be confident, and listen, he's been doing it all year long," Harden finished. "Now, I get an opportunity to see it up close and personal. So it's fun to watch. It's fun to be a part of."

