James Harden, Joel Embiid Might Miss Sixers' Finale vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Detroit Pistons for their regular-season finale on Sunday night.

On Saturday, the Sixers kicked off a back-to-back set of games with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Despite Philly already notching their spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers didn't rest their two stars, Joel Embiid and James Harden.

In fact, Harden and Embiid played a complete shift. For Embiid, he checked in for 36 minutes. The star big man collected 41 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block during that time.

As for Harden, he clocked in for 38 minutes. During his shift, Harden notched 22 points, 14 assists, four rebounds, and one steal. After the game, both players weighed in on whether they intended to play on Sunday against the Pistons or not.

"That's something we're discussing right now," said Harden after the win over the Pacers. "I definitely want to, but that's up to us as a collective unit."

Embiid echoed a similar sentiment as Harden by mentioning he wanted to play on Sunday night, but the star center also had some reservations about it.

"I want to, but at the same time, it's also a back-to-back, and we're getting ready for the playoffs," he said. "I hyperextended my knee last time against Indiana, so I'm gonna see how I feel, but I wanna play. I feel like we still need to work on whether it's the spacing or chemistry, so whatever we can get out of these last games will be good."

Harden and Embiid's statuses for Sunday remain up in the air. According to Philadelphia's Sunday afternoon injury report, the two stars are questionable to play. Embiid, as expected, is dealing with knee soreness. Harden, who has battled a hamstring injury for months now, is listed due to hamstring injury recovery.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

