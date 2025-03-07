James Harden Joins Former 76ers Guard in Clippers Scoring History
At the start of last season, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves front and center in another star trade. Following an ugly offseason saga with James Harden, he was dealt to the LA Clippers for an assortment of assets.
Since arriving in LA, Harden has had a bit of a resurgence late in his career. Many expected the Clippers to take a dip in the standings this season, but he's managed to keep them afloat and in the playoff picture in the Western Conference.
On Wednesday night, Harden put together one of his best performances in a Clippers' uniform. Facing off against a red-hot Detroit Pistons team, he erupted for 50 points in a 123-115 victory for LA.
With this performance, Harden became just the eighth player in Clippers history to record a 50-point game. Ironically enough, the last player to do so is also a former Sixers guard. That being Lou Williams back in 2018.
In the midst of a bounce-back season, Harden landed his first All-Star nomination since 2022 this season. Across 59 games, he is averaging 22.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 8.6 APG.
When the Sixers traded Harden to the Clippers, it was primarily for expiring contracts to open their books up for free agency. This was all a play to lure Paul George away from LA, which they successfully did.
With his 50-point outing against the Pistons, Harden accomplished something that PG was unable to do. While he came close on numerous occasions, he never broke that scoring mark in his time with the Clippers. George's game-high in his LA tenure came in December of 2019 when he notched 46 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations