James Harden Reacts to Joel Embiid's Latest Accomplishment on Twitter

After defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers last Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't have too much to play for going into the final week of the regular season.

While the Sixers could've improved their seeding in the Eastern Conference as they could acquire the third seed rather than the fourth, Philadelphia already knew they were playoff-bound after last Sunday's win.

The final week of the regular season became the Joel Embiid show for the Sixers. As Philadelphia's big man is once again in the race to become the NBA's Most Valuable Player, he received the opportunity to boost his numbers in the final few games.

When the Sixers tipped off the final week against the Indiana Pacers last Tuesday, Embiid followed up a 44-point performance with a 45-point outing on the road. Two nights later, the big man accounted for 30 points in the disappointing loss on the road against the Toronto Raptors. Although a rest day was in sight for Embiid as the final two games approached, he appeared in the first game of a back-to-back last Saturday.

As the Sixers faced the Pacers for the third and final time, Embiid once again dominated Indiana as he put up 41 points. That became his last performance of the season as the big man rested the following night when the Sixers took on the Detroit Pistons.

In his final week of the regular season, Embiid garnered not one, but two seasonal accolades. On Sunday, Embiid found out that for the first time in his career, he would become the NBA’s scoring champion as he’s averaged a little over 30 points per game in 68 matchups.

Then on Monday, the NBA named Embiid the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second time this year. Will Embiid’s final push land him the NBA’s MVP award? It’s up to the voters to decide. But if Embiid’s superstar teammate James Harden had a say in the matter, he’s made it clear on Twitter that his co-star would get his vote.

Harden Calls for Embiid to Win MVP

James Harden has campaigned for Embiid to win MVP in the past, so it’s no surprise that the Sixers guard believes the big man should win it for the first time in his career after his excellent season.

While Embiid has stiff competition once again as the defending MVP Nikola Jokic is in the conversation for the second season in a row, the Sixers standout should not be ruled out yet as it’s a close race to the top.

