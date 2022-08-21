James Harden Sends Message to Sixers Fans While Out in Houston

For years, James Harden was recognized as the face of the Houston Rockets franchise. After spending time as a six-man for the Oklahoma City Thunder to start his career, former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey recognized the star potential in Harden and brought him to Houston so he could run his own team.

For eight seasons, Harden starred for the Rockets. By his second year in a Rockets uniform, Harden became an NBA All-Star and hasn’t lost an All-Star bid since. While Harden made Houston his home for nearly ten years, his ninth season with the Rockets was short-lived.

Harden forced his way out and landed with the Brooklyn Nets via trade. Then after spending nearly 90 games with the Nets, Harden was traded again and landed with the Sixers.

Now, Harden seems to be all-in on Philadelphia. Following a second-round exit in the 2022 playoffs, Harden was approaching a critical offseason. With a decision on his contract option looming, Harden hinted he planned to pick it up.

However, that wasn’t the case. Harden declined his player option for next year and re-signed with the Sixers on a team-friendly two-year deal. Months ago, Harden made it clear that his goal was to win a championship in Philadelphia.

On Saturday afternoon, he made that clear once again.

“Another year to try and win a championship,” said Harden when asked what he would say to Sixers fans. “Philly know how we coming.”

On Saturday, Harden was back in Houston doing a backpack giveaway at the University of Houston. Considering Harden called Houston home for so many years, the stay guard has built a strong relationship with the city and gives back every chance he gets.

Lately, Harden’s garnered a lot of attention for the work he’s been putting in this offseason on the court. Now, he’s taking care of the Houston community off the court just a month before linking back up with his 76ers teammates to prepare for the 2022-2023 season, which Harden hopes to be a championship run.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.