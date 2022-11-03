Skip to main content

James Harden Suffers Significant Setback in Loss vs. Wizards

James Harden will miss time due to an injury.

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden suffered a significant setback in the team’s loss against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. According to ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden suffered a right foot tendon strain. Therefore, he is expected to miss a month’s worth of time.

During the game on Wednesday, Harden was visibly in pain on two different occasions. Although he left the floor at one point, Harden stuck around and remained available until the end of the game.

"I know he went out, I think it was the second half something happened," said Sixers coach Doc Rivers. "There was a stretch we were waiting for him to come back into the game, and he was in the locker room. I don't ever check what, I just know he wasn't there to come back in. I don't know if something happened in the second half or if it was a continuation of something that happened with him in the first half." 

By the end of the night, Harden wrapped up the game by spending 35 minutes on the court. He shot 8-18 from the field and knocked down three of his eight three-point attempts. Harden came second in scoring on the Sixers with 24 points, trailing the team’s other starting guard Tyrese Maxey, who scored 32 points in the 121-111 loss to the Wizards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So far this season, Harden’s been off to a solid start to the year. After having what many described as a down year, Harden has slightly boosted his scoring numbers, as he’s averaged 22 points per game in nine matchups. He’s produced ten assists per game while coming down with seven rebounds.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_19347834_168388689_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Talks Success vs. Joel Embiid-Less 76ers

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19221016_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Offers Update on Joel Embiid’s Health

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19337215_168388689_lowres
News

Tyrese Maxey, Doc Rivers Explain 76ers' Struggles vs. Wizards

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19294876_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Rule Out De’Anthony Melton vs. Wizards on Wednesday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19337671_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Wednesday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17607905_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Wizards: Joel Embiid's Playing Status

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19337599_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Wizards: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19336819_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Embraced Challenge of 76ers’ Slow Start

By Justin Grasso