James Harden Suffers Significant Setback in Loss vs. Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden suffered a significant setback in the team’s loss against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. According to ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden suffered a right foot tendon strain. Therefore, he is expected to miss a month’s worth of time.

During the game on Wednesday, Harden was visibly in pain on two different occasions. Although he left the floor at one point, Harden stuck around and remained available until the end of the game.

"I know he went out, I think it was the second half something happened," said Sixers coach Doc Rivers. "There was a stretch we were waiting for him to come back into the game, and he was in the locker room. I don't ever check what, I just know he wasn't there to come back in. I don't know if something happened in the second half or if it was a continuation of something that happened with him in the first half."

By the end of the night, Harden wrapped up the game by spending 35 minutes on the court. He shot 8-18 from the field and knocked down three of his eight three-point attempts. Harden came second in scoring on the Sixers with 24 points, trailing the team’s other starting guard Tyrese Maxey, who scored 32 points in the 121-111 loss to the Wizards.

So far this season, Harden’s been off to a solid start to the year. After having what many described as a down year, Harden has slightly boosted his scoring numbers, as he’s averaged 22 points per game in nine matchups. He’s produced ten assists per game while coming down with seven rebounds.

