James Harden’s Message to Tyrese Maxey Before Celtics Game

The Philadelphia 76ers begin their 2022-2023 season on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The matchup will mark the start of James Harden’s first full season with the Sixers.

In addition, Tuesday’s game is the beginning of Tyrese Maxey’s third year in the NBA, which many anticipate being a big one.

In 2020, Maxey entered the NBA after spending one season in college at the University of Kentucky. After his freshman year, Maxey declared himself a one-and-done prospect and entered the NBA Draft. Due to his shooting concerns and size, Maxey went from a projected lottery pick to staying on the board until No. 21.

The Sixers, who didn’t anticipate the Kentucky product being available for their selection, never hesitated to call the young guard and make him one of their newest additions.

From the start of Maxey’s run with the Sixers, the young guard established himself as a hard worker who loved the game. In addition, Maxey steadily gave off a positive vibe, which made him a lovable player for Philly fans almost immediately.

Maxey’s first season in Philadelphia was filled with ups and downs. As he was a rookie guard on a championship-hopeful team, Maxey struggled to find steady playing time. That might’ve been the case during his sophomore effort too, but a sudden holdout forced Maxey into the fire.

Going from eight starts in 61 games during his rookie year to 74 starts the following season, Maxey doubled his production by putting up 17 points per game and four assists per game. He also improved from beyond the arc, nailing 42 percent of his threes after hitting on just 30 percent in the previous year.

Last year, Maxey was a question mark in the Sixers’ lineup who established himself as a rising star. Now, he’s a projected first-time All-Star who is now a target in the eyes of opponents. Therefore, Maxey’s superstar teammate James Harden wants Maxey to live up to the nickname Dwight Howard once issued him; Mad Max.

Harden’s Message to Maxey

“I’m probably like the mean guy when it comes to, like being on the court for our team,” said Harden. “He’s just so nice, and he’s just smiling, and it’s like, ‘Tyrese, get mad one time.’ I think he got mad in our last preseason game. He got pushed or something, and they didn’t call a foul. He was pissed. I need more of that, you know what I mean? You’re a nice guy, but you’re not under the radar anymore. People know how good you are right now and the potential that you have. I don’t wanna see no more smiling.”

Harden’s message to Maxey came off as light-hearted, but he absolutely meant what he said about the third-year guard becoming a target.

As teams prepare for the Sixers in 2022-2023, Maxey can no longer be overlooked. Not only did the young guard double his regular season production last year, but he shined in the playoffs and dominated in his third preseason run with the 76ers.

“He’s a really good kid,” Harden finished. “He works his butt off, and you know, we’re looking for big things out of him.”

The expectations in Philly are high for the team’s stars, Joel Embiid and James Harden, but Maxey has been viewed as the Sixers’ X-factor plenty of times as well. If Maxey can overcome being a target on the court and maintain his strong growth, the Sixers’ starting lineup is in good shape.

