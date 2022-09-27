For the first time in his NBA career, James Harden will compete in training camp with the Philadelphia 76ers.

When he first entered the NBA, Harden was a first-round pick and star sixth-man for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, he became an All-Star and league MVP with the Houston Rockets.

Once Harden and the Rockets parted ways, it seemed Harden was ready to compete with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for years to come on the Brooklyn Nets. However, Harden showed signs of displeasure with the organization going into training camp last year.

After appearing in 44 games with the Nets in 2021-2022, Harden was traded to the Sixers. The star guard appeared in 21 games with the 76ers during the regular season and wrapped up his first year there with 12 postseason matchups.

After half a season with the Sixers, Harden chose to re-sign on a team-friendly two-year deal. Since Harden was a mid-season acquisition last year, he participated in his first training camp session with the Sixers on Tuesday afternoon.

Before his first session with his Sixers teammates, Harden sent out a positive message before the practice via Twitter.

“Year 14, let’s get it!” Said Harden. “Healthy season to all the guys.”

On Monday, Harden spoke about his first season as a member of the Sixers during a joint press conference with the star center, Joel Embiid. Considering he’s in good spirits going into training camp this year, Harden seemed eager to get things going.

“Coming here last year at the end of the season, 21 games, I feel like this is my first year,” said Harden. “My first full year. So, I’m excited.”

The Sixers kicked off camp on Tuesday and will conclude their time in Charleston on Sunday, October 2, with the preseason beginning on October 4 in Brooklyn.

