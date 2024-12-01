Jared McCain Dishes Honest Thoughts on Bench Role for 76ers-Pistons
It’s been weeks since Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain came off the bench for the team. When he collected his first NBA start on November 13, McCain ended up staying in the starting five for the next six games. As he thrived, it seemed McCain was stating a case to keep his job as a starter even when the team got fully healthy again.
When the Sixers paid a visit to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, Nick Nurse shook up the starting lineup, and proved that no role is permanent for Jared McCain at this time.
For the first time since November 12, McCain came off the bench against the Pistons. He checked in for 29 minutes in the 15-point win over Detroit.
“There was a couple different ways we could go,” Nick Nurse explained to reporters, regarding McCain’s absence in the starting lineup.
"Then, obviously, we had to switch it again in the second half because of [Andre Drummond]. I did like the feeling of just being bigger the other night. We kind of got down to five guys and threw them out there the other night, and I liked the size and rebounding of Drum and [Guerschon Yabusele] together. That was one factor, and then obviously Paul [George] coming back was another."
For a rookie in McCain’s position, Saturday’s switch could present an odd feeling. While moving from a starting role to a bench spot might feel like a demotion—especially considering he was admittedly surprised—the always-positive first-rounder is taking valuable advice from Kelly Oubre and focusing on the bigger picture.
"A little bit [surprised], but any circumstances, I’m gonna take advantage of," McCain said, according to Sixers Wire. “No matter what happens, I’m gonna go out there and play as hard as I can."
McCain made three of his seven shots from the field in Detroit. He struggled from three once again, extending his three-less streak to two games, leaving him 0-10 throughout that stretch. The rookie scored seven points while generating four rebounds in the blowout victory.
The change might not have been desired, but McCain can still feel good about taking advantage of his early opportunities that came unexpectedly this season. Leading up to Saturday’s game, he was averaging 17 points on 37 percent shooting from three.
During his seven-game stretch as a starter, McCain was knocking down 38 percent of his threes and producing 24 points per game.
It’s not totally clear what will happen when Joel Embiid, Caleb Martin, and Kyle Lowry are all healthy and back in the mix, but McCain should have a role regardless.