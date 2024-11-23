Jared McCain Reacts to Viral Statement After 76ers-Nets Game
Jared McCain had another stellar outing for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
In the absence of the All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, the Sixers needed a group of guys to step up and fill the void of the star power lost to the injury report. McCain and the All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey formed quite the duo and put on a show.
Lately, McCain’s confidence has reached sky-high levels. As he was in the zone during Friday’s matchup against the Nets, the broadcast caught the former Duke star saying the words, “I’m the Rookie of the Year.”
Shortly after the game, McCain’s bold on-court take reached viral status on social media.
Considering the timing of the comments, McCain didn’t exactly want to double down on his statement during his postgame press conference. With plenty of time left to go in the season, the rookie guard understands a lot can change over time.
“I don’t remember that one,” he joked.
In 38 minutes of action, McCain knocked down 11 of his 20 shot attempts from the field. Six of his makes came from beyond the arc. He led the Sixers with 30 points while also collecting five rebounds and dishing out three assists.
At this stage in the regular season, McCain has become the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. Still, it’s very early in the process. McCain can’t bank on being the winner before December, but he’ll continue to self-motivate and speak it into existence as he grows more confident in his game.
“I’m in the flow state. I don’t know what came to my mind at that moment, but I guess I said that” he continued. “Yeah, I did say that. It was pretty clear. It’s one of my goals for the season, obviously, but it’s just that competitiveness coming out of me. I respect every other rookie in this league, but obviously, I believe in myself. So, yeah, some words definitely came out at that point.”
In the four games leading up to the Brooklyn matchup, McCain scored at least 20 points in each matchup. While he’s benefitted from key players being in and out of the lineup, he’s making a case to stick around in the rotation and potentially the starting five when the team is fully healthy again.