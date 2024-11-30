Jared McCain’s Positive Message Goes Viral Before 76ers-Pistons Game
As the Detroit Pistons battled against the Indiana Pacers on the road on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were getting settled in Michigan, preparing to play the Pistons on the second night of their back-to-back set.
Sixers rookie Jared McCain used the night off to take a walk in the snow through Detroit to sip on some hot chocolate and, of course, spread some positivity via TikTok.
“Hello, everyone. I'm in Detroit, Michigan. We play the Pistons tomorrow, and it’s snowing,” McCain told his four-plus million followers.
“I’m from California; it doesn’t really snow that much. It didn’t snow when I was at Duke last year. Actually, at least, I don’t think so. But I’m going for a walk in the snow. It’s the holiday season—I got my hot chocolate—and I’m just grateful. I’m simply grateful. It’s such good vibes. It’s cold, but like, I got snow. I’m gonna go back, watch a little Christmas movie, and just enjoy life. So, just another reminder. Here and there, I like to give you guys some reminders to just enjoy life.”
McCain’s message reached over half a million people on Friday night.
On Saturday, McCain will be back in action for the Sixers at Little Ceasars Arena. It will mark the second time McCain faces the Pistons this season.
Back on October 30, McCain came off the bench for a little over 20 minutes against Detroit. While he struggled with his shot, making just 33 percent from the field, he managed to score half of his production from the charity stripe. The rookie wrapped up the game with 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.
Since then, McCain has taken advantage of a shorthanded rotation. He started in seven of the next 13 games. With an increase in playing time, McCain has averaged 20 points, three rebounds, and two assists. The rookie has been shooting 39 percent from three during that stretch.
As a whole, the Sixers have been struggling. Despite being off to a 3-14 start, McCain is staying positive. The Sixers are hoping to get a little healthier on Saturday to boost their odds of collecting their fourth win of the year.