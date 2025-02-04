Jayson Tatum Shows Love to Philadelphia 76ers Standout
So far, the Philadelphia 76ers don’t have a lot to celebrate this season.
However, that shouldn’t take away from the success that their veteran forward, Guerschon Yabusele, has had. After the former Boston Celtics draft pick re-entered the NBA after multiple runs outside of the United States, he’s making quite the name for himself in the City of Brotherly Love.
Yabusele’s division rival, Jayson Tatum, is happy seeing it all play out positively.
“I love Guersch—I love that he’s getting an opportunity,” Tatum told reporters.
“I think just the biggest thing is he’s getting an opportunity, and looks like he’s really taking care of his body. He looks like he’s in great shape. He looks like he’s lost some weight. And he’s getting an opportunity to play and he’s playing aggressive with confidence. So I’m happy that he’s back in the league and thriving.”
Not every player gets a second shot in the NBA, and they certainly don’t find the type of opportunity and success Yabusele has seen with the Sixers.
Back in 2016, Yabusele was selected 16th overall by Boston. He played there for two seasons, seeing the court for 74 games. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, Yabusele was waived by Boston.
At that point, his NBA career was up in the air. He bounced around from clubs located in China, France, and Spain. Then came Olympic time in 2024. Yabusele connected with some of the NBA’s most notable players on Team France and put himself back on the NBA’s map.
The Sixers saw a lot of potential in Yabusele and helped him work through a buyout with Real Madrid. In a quick process, Yabusele inked a deal with the Sixers in late August. Through his first training camp and preseason with the team, he earned Nick Nurse’s trust.
Now, Yabusele is thriving as an everyday role player in Philadelphia.
In 46 games, Yabusele has posted averages of 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He’s made 52 percent of his shots from the field and is hitting 40 percent of his threes.
Yabusele’s future is unclear. While the Sixers aren’t expected to shop him around ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, he’s set to become a free agent in the offseason. At this point, the only thing that is certain is that Yabusele has made a strong case to stick around in the NBA.
More 76ers on SI
Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision
76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup
76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract
Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News