Jimmy Butler Makes Golden State Warriors History
The Jimmy Butler experience is going well for the Golden State Warriors. Since the former Philadelphia 76ers star went out West, he’s helped Golden State turn a potentially disappointing season into having them looking like a real threat with a 40-29 record.
On Tuesday night, Butler made franchise history for the Warriors as Golden State took care of business against the Milwaukee Bucks. During a 104-93 win, Butler nearly notched a triple-double by producing 24 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds.
via @StatMamba: Jimmy Butler is the fastest player in Warriors franchise history to record 100+ REB & 100+ AST.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Butler was falling victim to being viewed as a star player on a steep decline. Through his first 25 games with the Miami Heat this year, Butler averaged 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Eventually, his frustration with the organization reached a breaking point, resulting in the six-time All-Star claiming he wouldn’t be able to reach his expectations with the Heat organization. It took a while, but Butler ended up in Golden State ahead of the trade deadline.
The numbers have been just slightly better with the Warriors, but Butler’s overall impact shows in the team record. Since making his debut back in February, the Warriors are 15-2 in the games Butler has played. Soon, Golden State will see if Playoff Jimmy is still as impactful at 35.
During his last playoff run in 2023, Butler produced 27 points, six assists, and seven rebounds per game. When he was with the Sixers in 2019, Butler posted averages of 19 points, five assists, and six rebounds in the playoffs.
More 76ers on SI
Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Rounder
Sixers’ Recent Injury Report Sets NBA Record
Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition
Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George