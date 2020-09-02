After the devastating Game 7 loss against the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the playoffs last year, many Philadelphia 76ers claimed they wanted to "run it back" with the same squad the following season.

Meanwhile, former Sixers star Jimmy Butler was wondering if running it back in Philly was going to be worth it or not. At a point last season, Butler believed Philly could be his permanent home. After realizing Brett Brown is not the coach that will get the Sixers over the hump, and the organization has a less than ideal management style in his eyes, Butler believed he needed to be elsewhere.

So the Sixers worked out a sign and trade with the Miami Heat, getting Josh Richardson in return for Butler. The initial loss had Philly fans frustrated with the loss of Butler. Now that the Sixers were sent home packing in the first round of the playoffs after getting swept by the Celtics, and the Heat are thriving without a loss in five postseason games, Philly fans are furious over the loss of Butler.

The what-ifs may forever live in the Sixers' minds. In Butler's head, however, his focus isn't in the past. "I'm here now," Butler told The Athletic's Sam Amick. "I'm telling you, I don't even think about what could have happened with Brett Brown [and the Sixers]. What could have happened… I don't, because if I get too lost in that, I'm not doing my due diligence for these guys. I'm so [expletive] locked in right now, and I will do anything that it takes to win, man."

It took him a while, but Butler explained the handful of factors that played into his departure for the Sixers. From not getting along with Brett Brown to not knowing "who was in charge" of the operation, Butler had several reasons why he wanted out.

At this point, though, the veteran All-Star hardly wants to elaborate on the situation. "Why aren't I in Philly?" Butler repeated a question back to Amick. "Because me and Philly didn't work out. That's why." Earlier this year, Butler explained the situation, but at this point, he's ready to leave the past in the past and focus on his current playoff run with his current team, the Miami Heat.

