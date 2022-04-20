When the Philadelphia 76ers clinched their spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a chance to move up one spot if all went right for them during the final week of the season.

The third seed would draw a first-round series against the Chicago Bulls. Staying put in fourth place would offer a seven-game series against the Toronto Raptors. A regular-season loss to the Raptors pretty much sealed the deal for Philly's placement in the fourth seed.

At that point, many highlighted the first-round series between Philly and Toronto as one that everybody needed to keep their eyes on as it was expected to be a competitive battle with a potential upset brewing.

But in all reality, the series hasn't been close through two games. And former Sixers sharpshooter JJ Redick is unsurprisingly shocked at the results through the first two games in the round one battle between Philly and Toronto.

Redick Questions the Raptors

"I am actually surprised a little bit of how much they are having dominated this series The Raptors look completely outmatched. Philly’s more physical than them. They got more size than them. Going into this series, I thought this was going to be one of the most fascinating first-round series. ... "I didn’t see any adjustment between Game 1 and Game 2. The adjustment I saw was we’re going to be super physical in the first 10 minutes of the game and we’re gonna be more aggressive trying to get to the basket and create pass and kick opportunities. In terms of how they’re guarding Philly, though, it’s a bunch of guys in gaps against James Harden, and a bunch of guys in a dig position against Joel Embiid. Those guys are going to put up numbers, but what that has allowed the Sixers to do is just make target practice passes for target practice shots. The amount of set threes that Philly shooters are getting in this series is mind-boggling. Mind-boggling! No one within five feet of them and so that’s the adjustment you’re gonna have to make."

The Toronto Raptors focused heavily on bringing the heat to Joel Embiid going into the series. While they had success against Embiid in Game 1 as they held him to under 20 points, the big man's supporting cast took advantage of the lack of attention going in their direction.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points in Game 1. Tyrese Maxey accounted for a playoff career-high of 38 points as the Sixers cruised past the Raptors with a 131-111 blowout win. In Game 2, the Raptors attempted to rattle the Sixers early on with their physicality. Joel Embiid and his teammates stepped up and bullied the bullies.

Not only did Embiid find his rhythm in Game 2 by producing a game-high of 31 points on Monday, but the entire starting lineup contributed to double-digits in scoring as the Sixers scooped up another dominant double-digit victory to start the series 2-0.

There is plenty of time left for the Raptors to get back in the series, and they'll have an advantage over the next two games as the series picks up in Toronto for Game 3 on Wednesday night. However, if the Raptors' Game 3 adjustment isn't enough to slow down Philly's offensive attack, they could be staring at an 0-3 deficit.

