Joel Embiid, 76ers Snag Thrilling Win vs. Chicago Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t look like a team coming off of a back-to-back to begin their Saturday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls. While their opponent was in a similar situation, as they faced the Spurs on Friday night, the Sixers’ travel from Toronto didn’t prevent them from getting hot early on Saturday.

In the first quarter of action, the 76ers outscored the Bulls 37-22. The big man Joel Embiid created a big impact early as he returned to the floor after getting the night off on Friday.

While Embiid was the standout from the gate, the Sixers spread the wealth and had a healthy mix of production from the starters and the bench unit. As the 76ers led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter, it seemed a blowout victory was brewing for the visitors on Saturday.

However, the Bulls didn’t show any signs of quitting. After outscoring the Sixers 34-27 in the second quarter, the Bulls brought the game within single digits by halftime. In the third quarter, Chicago managed to get out in front and take control of the game as the Sixers started to slow down.

“Maybe that was from the back to back,” said Doc Rivers regarding the Sixers’ slow start to the second half. “I don’t know that.”

Chicago picked up a five-point lead in the third quarter. While the Sixers entered the fourth quarter with a one-possession lead, it was clear the teams were headed into a final quarter full of back-and-forth duels. The lead changed several times. Fortunately for Philadelphia, they made the final successful field goal attempt of the night as Joel Embiid drilled a dagger three-point shot.

“I had to make that shot after missing two free throws,” said the All-Star center. “It was a good play call by Coach, and I just had to do my job.”

The Sixers snuck out of Chicago with a tight 114-109 win. Embiid, who checked in for 31 minutes, hit on nine of his 15 shots from the field and six of his nine free throws to produce a game-high of 25 points. Meanwhile, the Sixers’ bench had its most impressive outing of the year as Georges Niang, and De’Anthony Melton helped the unit outscore Chicago’s bench 39-24.

With that victory, the Sixers created their first win streak of the year as they move to 3-4. Saturday’s win also marks the 12th straight 76ers victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.