The Philadelphia 76ers are currently reliving the nightmare scenario that was the second round of the 2017-2018 NBA Playoffs. During the second round of that run, the Sixers faced the Boston Celtics and took a beating before being eliminated in five games. Two years later, the two teams are facing off in the first round, and the results are quite similar as Boston's up 2-0 heading into Game 3.

Back then, 76ers big man Al Horford was on the winning end as he played for the Celtics. This time around, though, he's searching for ways to help the Sixers get back into the series. "[I'm] just trying to get everyone to understand it's really one game at a time," Horford said on Thursday before practice. "We're obviously in a 2-0 deficit, but my whole thing to the team is we just have to prepare and get ready for Game 3."

So in Horford's opinion, what do the 76ers need to do to ensure they don't fall into an 0-3 hole on Friday night? "We need to make our presence felt a little more defensively and really take on the challenge," Horford claimed. "We want to make sure that we're setting the tone and that we're playing the way that we know we're capable of on the defensive end. Really setting the tone, and really making it hard for them. That's going to be our focus. Our backs are against the wall, and we need to respond tomorrow."

Heading into the series, Boston knew they were taking on a team that's physically tough. Therefore, they knew they had to be scrappy from the jump to let the Sixers realize they can fight too. So far, Boston's aggressiveness is working as they've dominated the Sixers more often than not during the series so far.

"[We need to] play hard, the game is 48 minutes -- not just 12 minutes," said Sixers center Joel Embiid following the Game 2 loss. "Whatever we did in the first quarter, we've got to get it and do it for three more quarters. Like I mentioned, Game 3, we've got to do it for all four quarters. We just have to focus on the positives and take it one game at a time -- one win at a time. We can do it, and we will need everybody to step up, contribute, and do their jobs."

Falling behind three games is almost a guaranteed ticket home in the NBA Playoffs. Therefore, Horford is hoping his teammates feel the urgency and understand that it's either now or never to pick up a chance to come back in the series. "Me being in the playoffs long enough, I understand that it's all about winning that first game, and things change," Horford stated. "The Celtics are playing well and at a very high level. I do believe there needs to be that sense of urgency that we need to come out with to put ourselves in a position tomorrow to win the game."

