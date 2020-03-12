Joel Embiid, Al Horford Dominate in Sixers' Win Over Pistons on Wednesday

The return from the NBA All-Star break hasn't been all that great for the Philadelphia 76ers. For starters, injuries have wrecked the team as both of the Sixers' All-Stars suffered injuries, which required missing several games.

In addition to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons' setbacks, Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson also went down with a concussion during the first matchup of the team's four-game West Coast trip. While the Sixers put up a good fight for a majority of the stint, the final results weren't excellent as the team went 1-3, only defeating the Kings.

This past Wednesday night, the team returned to Philly for the first time in over a week to host the injury-riddled Detroit Pistons. For the first time in a while, the Sixers received some positive injury news as Richardson and Joel Embiid were cleared for return.

With the Sixers only missing one of its starters, the team was expected to be able to handle Detroit with ease. After four quarters of play, expectations were met. The Sixers wrapped the game up with a 124-106 victory, thanks to a dominant welcome back game by Sixers' center, Joel Embiid.

The big man checked in for only 26 minutes on Wednesday and managed to notch a double-double with 14 rebounds, and a team-high of 30 points. His fellow big, Al Horford, also had himself a solid outing as he snagged ten rebounds and 20 points as well.

While the Embiid-Horford combination has been criticized throughout the year by many, the two bigs looked like a lethal duo against Detroit on Wednesday, proving to Sixers' head coach Brett Brown that they can coexist.

On Tuesday after practice, Brown mentioned he wanted to continue to try and implement a lineup containing Embiid and Horford as long as the team's starting lineup remains shorthanded. A collection of 50 points between the two on Wednesday was a promising sign as they led the 76ers to their 39th win of the season.

Unfortunately, the news following the game regarding the current status of the NBA wasn't as promising. After a case of Coronavirus was discovered within the league, the NBA has decided to postpone action until further notice. Now, the Sixers' victory over the Pistons will remain the final game played for in Philly for quite some time.