All76ers
Top Stories
News

Joel Embiid, Al Horford Dominate in Sixers' Win Over Pistons on Wednesday

Justin Grasso

The return from the NBA All-Star break hasn't been all that great for the Philadelphia 76ers. For starters, injuries have wrecked the team as both of the Sixers' All-Stars suffered injuries, which required missing several games.

In addition to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons' setbacks, Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson also went down with a concussion during the first matchup of the team's four-game West Coast trip. While the Sixers put up a good fight for a majority of the stint, the final results weren't excellent as the team went 1-3, only defeating the Kings.

This past Wednesday night, the team returned to Philly for the first time in over a week to host the injury-riddled Detroit Pistons. For the first time in a while, the Sixers received some positive injury news as Richardson and Joel Embiid were cleared for return.

With the Sixers only missing one of its starters, the team was expected to be able to handle Detroit with ease. After four quarters of play, expectations were met. The Sixers wrapped the game up with a 124-106 victory, thanks to a dominant welcome back game by Sixers' center, Joel Embiid.

The big man checked in for only 26 minutes on Wednesday and managed to notch a double-double with 14 rebounds, and a team-high of 30 points. His fellow big, Al Horford, also had himself a solid outing as he snagged ten rebounds and 20 points as well.

While the Embiid-Horford combination has been criticized throughout the year by many, the two bigs looked like a lethal duo against Detroit on Wednesday, proving to Sixers' head coach Brett Brown that they can coexist.

On Tuesday after practice, Brown mentioned he wanted to continue to try and implement a lineup containing Embiid and Horford as long as the team's starting lineup remains shorthanded. A collection of 50 points between the two on Wednesday was a promising sign as they led the 76ers to their 39th win of the season.

Unfortunately, the news following the game regarding the current status of the NBA wasn't as promising. After a case of Coronavirus was discovered within the league, the NBA has decided to postpone action until further notice. Now, the Sixers' victory over the Pistons will remain the final game played for in Philly for quite some time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elton Brand, Brett Brown Issue Statements on NBA's Decision to Suspend Season

Sixers' General Manager, Elton Brand, and Head Coach, Brett Brown, have issued statements regarding the NBA's decision to postpone the season.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler Reveals He Wasn't Too Fond of Sixers' Head Coach Brett Brown

Former Sixers player Jimmy Butler has teased a lot of behind the scenes issues during his time in Philly last season. Finally, he revealed what some of the issues might've been.

Justin Grasso

by

dcoyone1

Sixers' Head Coach Brett Brown Takes the High Road in Response to Jimmy Butler

Sixers head coach Brett Brown didn't have much to say about Jimmy Butler before Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Allow Joel Embiid to Return vs. Pistons on Wednesday

The Sixers have cleared their All-Star center Joel Embiid for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Details His Concussion Recovery Ahead of Return vs. Pistons

Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson is set to return against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday after suffering a concussion.

Justin Grasso

76ers Offer an Update on Ben Simmons' Injury Ahead of Pistons Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers finally offered an update on Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Pistons: Sixers Return to Philly After a Tough West Coast Trip

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. It will be the first game in Philly in over a week for the struggling Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Multiple 76ers Issue Thoughts on Potentially Playing Without Fans Soon

The Philadelphia 76ers could be forced to play without fans in attendance soon. How does the team feel about that?

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers' Joel Embiid Listed as Questionable for Wednesday's Game vs. Pistons

Sixers center Joel Embiid has been cleared for practice but is still questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers' Josh Richardson Clears NBA Concussion Protocol, Will Return vs. Pistons

Sixers guard Josh Richardson has officially cleared the NBA concussion protocol and will return to action against the Detroit Pistons.

Justin Grasso