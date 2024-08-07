Joel Embiid Appears in Durant’s Reaction to Breaking Olympic Record
On Tuesday, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had the opportunity to witness a record get broken up close. Playing for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant scored 11 points against Brazil in the quarter-final round.
As a result of Durant’s production, he totaled 494 points in his Olympic career. The veteran forward surpassed WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who held the previous scoring record with 488 points.
Durant had a humble reaction after the game initially ended. He told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that the focus is trying to win gold for the USA. Hours after the game concluded, Durant took to social media to react to his record-breaking day. Sixers center Joel Embiid appeared in the post with the rest of the squad.
“Records are meant to be broken, I’ll hold on to this until another great comes along and passes me up,” Durant wrote.
“Lisa Leslie you are the gold standard in basketball, I appreciate your love and support throughout the years..much love to you always…it’s all about the gold baby. Let’s get it fellas.”
Embiid, Durant, and Team USA have been on a roll this summer. Since the roster of NBA All-Stars linked up for the run, they haven’t been defeated.
During the five-game exhibition stint ahead of Paris, Team USA won every matchup. They remained perfect through the start of the Olympics, sweeping the group play and taking down Brazil in the bracket.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
While Embiid’s Olympic run has received plenty of criticism from the jump, the 76ers center silenced the critics with his stellar performance on Tuesday.
Durant’s record-breaking accomplishment received all of the praise on Tuesday, rightfully so, but USA was happy to see Embiid hit his stride by producing 14 points, seven rebounds, and one assist.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Former Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Ben Simmons saga
Paul George Accomplishes Rare NBA Feat
Marcus Morris Reveals Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Sixers