Joel Embiid Back on Sixers' Injury Report vs. Raptors

Joel Embiid hasn't missed a game for the Philadelphia 76ers since late January. Will that change on Sunday night when the Sixers take on the Toronto Raptors? Possibly.

According to the Sixers' Sunday morning injury report, Embiid is listed as questionable due to back soreness. 

The superstar big man's injury concerns started a little under a week ago when the Sixers faced the Denver Nuggets at home.

During last Monday's matchup, Embiid took a hard foul, which caused him to crash to the ground and land on his back.

Although Embiid was slow to get up and was clearly in pain, the five-time All-Star still finished the matchup as he attempted to close the game out with a victory.

Two nights later, Embiid participated in a morning shootaround session in Cleveland. Before the session, Embiid wasn't on the team's injury report. After, he was added due to back soreness.

While Embiid was questionable against the Cavaliers, he was cleared for action shortly after his pregame warmup session.

After helping the Sixers defeat the Cavaliers, Embiid was once again questionable going into Philly's Friday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. 

Similar to Wednesday night, Embiid was questionable due to back soreness and viewed as a game-time decision. Once again, the big man was cleared for action beforehand and helped the Sixers rally past the Mavs.

After Friday's game, Embiid offered an update on his back.

"I'm okay," he said. "I've just got to keep pushing. Fourteen more games, so we're almost there. Then we figure out the rest later. I'm fine. Just gotta keep pushing."

Although Embiid claimed to be fine, he's still viewed as questionable going into the first matchup of a back-to-back set of games on Sunday. Similar to the last few games, Embiid is likely a game-time decision on Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors in South Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

