Embiid, Simmons Leaving Major Impact on Rookie Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Tyrese Maxey is a rare breed. Despite being a first-round pick straight out of his Freshman year at Kentucky, Maxey is far from believing he's a finished product and knows everything about the game.

In fact, he's the polar opposite. Since the pre-draft process, Maxey has displayed a relentless work ethic as he participated in two workouts per day leading up to the draft. After finally getting selected by the Sixers and joining the team in December, the rookie guard has hardly taken a day off.

The will to want to get better and be great stood out to many players around Maxey. Sixers veteran guard Seth Curry mentioned he sees long-term potential in the young guard. Veteran reserve George Hill said he's "super impressed" with Maxey all around.

Although Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons haven't raved about Maxey the same way Hill and Curry have recently, the Sixers' two superstars earned credit for being monumental in the rookie's development.

“I learn something new from them every single day,” Maxey said on Wednesday night in regards to Embiid and Simmons. “Joel makes sure that in every walkthrough, I’m involved in everything. He never lets me stay on the side, and he’s always coming to me saying, ‘Get on, get on. We’re gonna need you. Get on’.”

While Maxey's minutes have been up and down this year, the rookie has created enough spark coming off the bench to remain one of Doc Rivers' go-to guys when the Sixers need somebody that's on the brink of the rotation to get on the floor.

When Maxey does get on the floor, Simmons makes sure to stay on top of the young man. "Ben, he talks to me every single time I get in the game,” the rookie explained. “He’s always helping me out, so I always say we have the best vets in the league, and those two are just another example of that.”

It's unclear how much playing time Maxey will get moving forward in the playoffs this year, but regardless, the rookie knows he has to stay ready. With Embiid and Simmons in his ear, they're ensuring the rookie is prepared for whatever comes his way.

