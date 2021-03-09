Embiid, Simmons Will Miss Sixers' Return From All-Star Break

Philadelphia 76ers stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have been in quarantine for less than a week now. As the two stars traveled to Atlanta last weekend with the idea of participating in the 2021 NBA All-Star game, they were both ruled out on Sunday morning as they were entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

On Saturday night, Simmons and Embiid were made aware that their barber back in Philly registered an inconclusive COVID-19 test. That forced the NBA to ensure Simmons and Embiid remained quarantined in Atlanta until they received clearer results. Shortly after listing Embiid and Simmons as questionable, the NBA ruled them out as a positive COVID-19 test was eventually returned from the individual.

Simmons and Embiid traveled back to Philly on separate private flights and remained quarantined when they got home. Ever since missing the All-Star game, the Sixers anticipated their possible absence for when the second half of the season tips off on Thursday night.

The 76ers will travel to Chicago to face the Bulls later this week, and it's now confirmed that Simmons and Embiid will not be present. According to a team source, Embiid and Simmons intend to quarantine for seven days. Therefore, they are both ruled out for Thursday's game due to contact tracing.

The good news is both players continue to test negative. And if Embiid registers a negative test on Friday, he can be cleared for action against the Washington Wizards, per sources. As for Simmons, he'll miss both games this week and won't be able to return until Sunday night's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

