Joel Embiid Claims Sixers Have 'Work to Do' Ahead of NBA Playoffs

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded away a Ben Simmons-centric package to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the superstar guard James Harden, many touted the Sixers as championship contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Throughout the year, the Sixers have been good -- but not great. Considering they were missing a three-time All-Star and one of the NBA's best defenders in Simmons, there was a clear hole on the roster.

Joel Embiid's MVP-caliber play kept the Sixers in a great position. Before the NBA trade deadline kicked in, the Sixers were still a top-three team in the conference, standings-wise. Once they snagged Harden, a ten-time All-Star, via trade, it was believed that they could truly contend for the title as Embiid gained significant help.

So far, the Harden era has gone well, considering Philadelphia's record since he debuted. In the last 14 games, Philadelphia is 11-5. In the two matchups Harden missed due to rest, the Sixers are 1-1.

The Sixers are in good hands with Embiid and Harden running the show, but everybody from Harden to Doc Rivers has acknowledged that the team is still a work in progress. And recently, during a sit-down interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Embiid revealed that the Sixers still have a lot to improve on before the playoffs.

Work to Do

"We have a chance. But we’ve all got to play at the highest level possible. I’ve got to be as dominant as ever. Obviously (Harden) has to be extremely good too, whether it’s scoring the ball or setting up guys. Everybody else has got to come in together and believe in it and really buy-in. Tyrese (Maxey) has been great. Tobias (Harris) has been great. Matisse (Thybulle) has been great. Georges (Niang) and guys coming off the bench, they’ve been great. So I think it’s all about — even nights like tonight. I’m not happy about the way we played. Honestly, it should have been a blowout. We started off not good, didn’t get stops and didn’t do what we were supposed to do. It should have been a blowout, but it is what it is. And that’s why I say that we’ve got work to do."

This past week, the Sixers have bounced around the Eastern Conference standings as the race to the top remains tight. After picking up wins against the Heat, Lakers, and the Clippers, the Sixers found themselves at the top on Sunday night.

After losing the Phoenix Suns, Embiid and the Sixers took a notable dip to the fourth seed. Then on Monday, the standings shifted once again, and the Sixers place second in the conference ahead of their Tuesday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

No matter what happens, the Sixers are well on their way to another playoff appearance, but simply getting to the tournament isn't enough these days. As the Sixers made a home-run swing at the trade deadline, they want to take further than they've been in a long time -- but there is still work to be done beforehand.

