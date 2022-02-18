Embiid Feels 'Different Energy' With Harden Around Sixers

Throughout the majority of the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Sixers had a dark cloud hanging over them. With a disgruntled max star in Ben Simmons holding out hope for a trade, the Sixers not only missed the presence of their top playmaker and elite defender, but they also dealt with the distraction his absence brought.

The Sixers did a great job at blocking out the Simmons saga internally and keeping team chemistry high. If the saga continued through the trade deadline, the 76ers would've probably been OK. However, knowing the saga is finally over was a huge sigh of relief for Joel Embiid and the 76ers last week.

"I'm happy that I'm not going to be answering any more questions about that subject," Embiid said last week. "It's good not just for me, but my teammates and the whole organization. The whole year, it was pretty annoying with the whole situation, but I'm glad that everybody has moved on."

Embiid is also happy about what the Sixers received in return in the big trade. Although the Sixers gave up two more solid players in Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, Philadelphia landed a top-tier star in James Harden.

The ten-time All-Star immediately became the best player that will pair alongside Embiid ever since the veteran big man made his NBA debut years ago.

Although Harden's been with the Sixers for a little over a week now, he has yet to make his debut. Over the last few weeks, Harden's been battling hamstring tightness. Earlier this week, the Sixers announced that Harden would make his debut sometime after the All-Star break.

While the lack of Harden's star power has been unfortunate over the last four games -- especially because Curry is now no longer a part of the starting lineup -- Harden has made up for his on-court absence with his off-court presence.

Embiid Feels the Positive Energy

Harden is a breath of fresh air for the Sixers. Not only because he's a star on the court, but because he brings veteran leadership and expertise.

After insisting he makes the trip to Milwaukee to sit on the Sixers' bench when they take on the Bucks, James Harden became another coach for the 76ers and helped teach and motivate his new teammates throughout the tough Eastern Conference battle. After the Sixers defeated the Bucks 123-120, Embiid praised Harden for his presence on the bench.

"Just his presence, you can see his interactions on the bench, and even him being here knowing that he's not playing is good for us," said Embiid. "Especially because we're trying to build that chemistry. It's been different. It's been a different energy since he got here, so once he gets on the court, I'm sure he's gonna be even better."

Harden and the Sixers haven't announced a debut date for the star guard just yet. But judging based on what Harden said during his introductory press conference, the star guard could certainly make his return to the court when the Sixers get back from the All-Star break next Friday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.