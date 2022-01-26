Embiid, Rivers Credit Tobias Harris for Stellar Game vs. Pelicans

Despite having an extremely shorthanded roster on Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans put up an impressive fight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Considering the circumstances, many assumed it would be an early night for Sixers standouts such as Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. However, Philadelphia needed all hands on deck to beat a scrappy Pelicans squad.

Embiid, who appeared on the court for 33 minutes, needed to put up over 40 points on Tuesday night. His co-star Tobias Harris scored the second-most points in the game with 33 points in a little under 40 minutes.

The Sixers certainly don't defeat an undermanned Pelicans team on Tuesday without Embiid's services, but the team believes that would be the case without Harris as well.

"After the first quarter, we kinda just were flat out there," said Harris after the game. "I just thought that when I was out there with the second group, I just tried to pick up the energy for the whole group and be able to create some good ball movement. Swing-swings for some shots, some didn't fall, some did, but once we did get a few to fall, that just led to a domino effect."

All season long, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has urged Tobias Harris to make quicker decisions with the ball. As the veteran forward is much more productive and efficient when he keeps it simple, the Sixers are always pleased with the results of Harris' game when he sticks to the plan. Tuesday night was no different.

"Quicker stuff and quicker decisions. When he does it, he has the size and speed advantage," Doc Rivers explained. "When he doesn't do it, he allows guys to get into his body, get their hand on the ball. It's just so night and day when he does it. He's doing it more. He's been doing it more the last four or five games. You can feel him getting back to the pace of last year, which is important for us."

Harris's performance against New Orleans on Tuesday might be his best of the season. However, his star teammate made it clear that Harris has been a significant help over the last few games as he continues to get back on the same track as last season.

"He was great [tonight], but it is not about just this game," said Embiid. "The last couple games, he's been finding his spots, and getting back to what he is. Like I said, we're gonna need that every game from him. He's been excellent."

