Joel Embiid Encourages PJ Tucker to Let Shots Fly Frequently

Joel Embiid and the 76ers want to see more shooting from the team's forward, PJ Tucker.

The last time PJ Tucker averaged fewer than four shots per game was during the veteran’s 20-game stretch with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020-2021.

Last season with the Miami Heat, Tucker chucked up six shots per game and attempted an average of three shots from beyond the arc in 71 matchups.

In his first go-run with the Philadelphia 76ers, Tucker has been more gun-shy. He’s averaged just three field goals per game and only two attempts from beyond the arc per outing. There was even an eight-game stretch where Tucker accounted for one basket and didn’t even attempt a single shot in three of those matchups.

Tucker doesn’t need to be a high-volume shooter for the Sixers, as his defense and vocal leadership is where they value him the most.

But for production and spacing purposes, Tucker needs to have an expanded role in the offense, even if it’s a small one.

Following Tuesday night’s game between the Sixers and the Sacramento Kings, Philly center Joel Embiid acknowledged Tucker’s lack of shooting and didn’t hold back.

“He’s been passing up too many shots. I get pissed off, and I tell him I want him to shoot a lot. I don’t care if he’s open or not, just let it fly,” said Embiid.

“I believe he’s that good of a shooter, especially in the corner,” the big man continued. “So he just needs to keep believing in himself because we all believe in him, and it just helps us as a team. When you got guys like him, Matisse, guys coming off the bench, Shake, when they’re coming in and they’re making shots, it just opens up everything,”

Despite not being a high-volume three-point scorer, Tucker is efficient. From deep, he’s hit on 40 percent of his shots this season. In the corner, where he’s seen the most success throughout his career, Tucker has knocked down 42 percent of his shots this year.

Doc Rivers acknowledged that everybody has spent time encouraging Tucker to shoot the ball more frequently. While it’s still a work in progress, the messages are clearly getting through.

After Tucker failed to attempt a shot over a two-game span back in late November, the veteran forward began averaging 3.2 shots per game over the last six matchups. As a result. He’s hit on 43 percent of his threes, producing four points per game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.